Samael Unveils New Bass Player Ales Campanelli

Band Photo: Samael (?)

Swiss black metal pioneers, Samael, have announced the addition of bassist Ales Campanelli to the band lineup. A message follows:

"We're proud to welcome new bass player Ales in the band! With his versatility and solid groove, Ales was the missing link to cement our sound. He's been playing with Drop (guitarist Thomas "Drop" Betrisey) for many years and understands perfectly well our machines vs humans music but has also known us from our early black metal days.

"Tune in to tohuwabohu.rocks on Sunday (June 21) and watch the first performance of Samael with the new line-up!"