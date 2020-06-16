Phil Anselmo's En Minor Posts New Single "Blue" Online
The new ‘Depression Core’ project of Philip Anselmo En Minor is now releasing a brand new track, taken from their debut full-length "When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out." The album will see the light on September 04, 2020 in Europe via Season of Mist. The track "Blue" can now be heard via the official Season of Mist YouTube channel below.
En Minor comments on the track: "We picked ‘Blue’ to release first because it features the whole band, as some songs don’t have percussion. Also, the title of the record, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out, is from a line in the song. Very fitting and haunting."
"When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out" tracklisting:
1. Mausoleums
2. Blue
3. On The Floor
4. Dead Can't Dance
5. Love Needs Love
6. Warm Sharp Bath Sleep
7. Melancholia
8. This Is Not Your Day
9. Black Mass
10. Hats Off
11. Disposable For You
