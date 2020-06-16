Diabolic Oath Premiere New Track "Immaculate Conjuration of Infernal Recrudescence" From Upcoming New Album "Profane Death Exodus"

Diabolic Oath premiere a new single titled "Immaculate Conjuration of Infernal Recrudescence", taken from their impending debut album "Profane Death Exodus". Sentient Ruin Laboratories will release the record on June 26th.

Check out now "Immaculate Conjuration of Infernal Recrudescence" below.