Svart Lotus Premiere New Track "Nekroestetikk"

Norwegian black metal band Svart Lotus premiere a new single named "Nekroestetikk". The band began as the solo project of 1349 bassist Tor R. Stavenes and now includes Disintegration members Eivin Brye (drums) and Øyvind Kaslegard (bass), as well as guitarist Sigve Jordheim.

Check out now "Nekroestetikk" below.



