Shattered Sun Premiere New Track “Bled For You”
Band Photo: Ill Nino (?)
Shattered Sun premiere the title track to their new record “Bled For You“. The album is scheduled for an August release by Hammer Forged Records. The group's vocalist Marcos Leal, also now officially is Ill Niño's frontman as well.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Agonist Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Svart Lotus Premiere New Single "Nekroestetikk"
0 Comments on "Shattered Sun Premiere New Single “Bled For You”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.