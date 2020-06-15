The Agonist Posts New Music Video "Orphans" Online
September 2019 saw melodic death metal juggernaut, The Agonist, release their sixth studio album, "Orphans," via Rodeostar Records. With "Orphans" the band delivered their most extreme, melodic, and larger-than-life sounding record to date.
Filmed in haunting black and white, the video dances between striking, dramatic and abstract images of frontwoman Vicky Psarakis as she delivers the eerie message of the track: "The story behind 'Orphans' was inspired by the novel 'We Have Always Lived in the Castle' by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of 'not belonging' and the social and physical isolation that comes as a Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you. We're all 'Orphans,' but we're in this life together."
