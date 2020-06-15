Phil Anselmo's En Minor To Release Debut Album "When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out" In September

En Minor, the latest project from Down/former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo, has announced that they will release their debut full length album, "When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out," on September 4th through Housecore Records in North America and Season Of Mist in Europe.

En Minor has been culminating since Philip H. Anselmo was a child in the French Quarter. The bases of some songs that have now become the En Minor project were written at significant stages in Philip’s life, starting at 9 years old when given his first guitar and no patience to learn other people’s music, started writing his own. Other material from Anselmo’s band of underground lore, Body & Blood, has evolved into En Minor songs. Although Philip is most well known for extreme metal and rock, here we get to hear a softer side of his vocal chords, but lyrically is heavy as anything. Joining forces again with Schteve Taylor, tapping into his side that thrived when he was in Woven Hand and 16 Horsepower; Kevin Bond (Superjoint Ritual) carrying on his old Body & Blood vibe, and an extrememly talented group of seasoned musicians, Anselmo’s En Minor is a blatant change of pace, and we embrace all of the melancholy oddness without compromise.

Lineup:

Philip H Anselmo - guitar, vocals

Stephen Taylor - guitar

Kevin Bond - guitar

Steve Bernal - cello

Jimmy Bower - drums

Calvin Dover - keys, backing vocals

Joiner Dover - bass

Jose Gonzalez - additional percussion