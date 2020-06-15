Mordred Premiere New Song "Not For You" From Upcoming New EP "Volition"
San Francisco Bay Area crossover veterans Mordred are back with a new single named "Not For You". It's the first track off of the influential group's impending new EP, "Volition", due out on June 19th, 2020.
Check out now "Not For You" below.
