Terror Machine Premiere New Song "New dawn" From Upcoming New EP "Ingen retrett"
Norwegian black metal band Terror Machine premiere a new song named "New dawn", taken from their impending new EP "Ingen retrett", which will be out in stores July 3rd via Stench From Below Records.
Check out now "New dawn" below.
