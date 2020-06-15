Somniate Premiere New Song "Of Fragrance and Light" From Upcoming New Album "The Meyrinkian Slumber"

Czech black metal band Somniate premiere a new song titled "Of Fragrance and Light", taken from their upcoming new album "The Meyrinkian Slumber", which is set for release on June 30th by Lavadome Productions.

Check out now "Of Fragrance and Light" below.