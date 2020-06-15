Gaerea Premiere New Song "To Ain" From Upcoming New Album "Limbo"
Gaerea premiere the second single from their upcoming new outing "Limbo", titled "To Ain". The record is set for release on July 24 by Season of Mist.
Check out now "To Ain" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Doro Pesch Plays First Drive-In Show In Germany
- Next Article:
Somniate Premiere "Of Fragrance and Light"
0 Comments on "Gaerea Premiere New Song 'To Ain' From Upcoming CD"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.