Doro Pesch Plays First Drive-In Show In Worms/Germany
German's heavy metal veteran Doro Pesch performed her first drive-in show in Germany yesterday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The concert took place at the CARantena-Arena in Worms.
Man, our first show at a #driveincinema / #Autokino was soooo #awesome! What an #amazing crowd! We had a #blast! #Worms, we #love you!— DORO (@DoroOfficial) June 13, 2020
See you in #Bottrop in the Autokino am #Movieparkgermany on #June 28th!
Get tickets here: https://t.co/Mz146E6Q4y
??????#Cheers, #Doro pic.twitter.com/moPm4CeEIL
Doro's next drive-in gig will take place on June 28 at the Autokino am Moviepark, in Bottrop.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Doro Pesch Plays First Drive-In Show In Germany"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.