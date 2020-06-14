Katharos XIII Premiere New Music Video For "No Sun Swims Thundered" From Latest Album "Palindrome"
Romanian blackened doom metal / dark ambient quartet Katharos XIII premiere a new music video for "No Sun Swims Thundered", taken from their latest album "Palindrome", which was released past fall by Loud Rage Music. Check out now "No Sun Swims Thundered" below.
