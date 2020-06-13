Aversions Crown Premiere New Single & Music Video “Paradigm”
Aversions Crown premiere a new official music video for their song “Paradigm“, taken from their brand new studio album “Hell Will Come For Us All”.
Comments guitarist Chris Cougan:
“We are a generation that has been desensitized and traumatised by a daily dose of violence straight into our living rooms. Innocence has been stripped by the cruel nature of human kind leaving nothing but a bleak and hopeless future.”
Adds drummer Jayden Mason:
“The final single concludes the build up to our new record showcasing a subtle yet apparent change with strong lyrical content and aggressive tunes to follow, this sets the mood for the rest of the record Hell Will Come For Us All which is a strong force moving forward for the band.”
