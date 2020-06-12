Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Music Video For “Apocalyptic”
Arrival Of Autumn premiere a new music video for their song “Apocalyptic“, taken from the group’s latest release, “Harbinger“.
Comment the band of the clip:
“This video is super cool because we did everything ourselves. We took the current state of the world and used it as a challenge to be productive and make something with integrity to entertain the people stuck at home. It’s a creative vision made solely by Arrival Of Autumn from us to you and we are stoked to share it with everyone with the help of the fine folks at Nuclear Blast!”
