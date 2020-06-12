The Acacia Strain Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP “Y”
Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)
The Acacia Strain‘s EP series comes to an end with the premiere of their new 2-song EP, “Y“. The group have been putting out a series of EPs over the last couple of months that finally spell out the word “Decay“.
The latest EP consists of the songs “One Thousand Painful Stings“, which features a guest spot by Spiritbox/ex-iwrestledabearonce singer Courtney LaPlante, and “EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH“. A July 03rd release date is expected for that outing.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Power Trip Premiere New Live Album
- Next Article:
Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "The Acacia Strain Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.