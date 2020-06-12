The Acacia Strain Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP “Y”

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

The Acacia Strain‘s EP series comes to an end with the premiere of their new 2-song EP, “Y“. The group have been putting out a series of EPs over the last couple of months that finally spell out the word “Decay“.

The latest EP consists of the songs “One Thousand Painful Stings“, which features a guest spot by Spiritbox/ex-iwrestledabearonce singer Courtney LaPlante, and “EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH“. A July 03rd release date is expected for that outing.