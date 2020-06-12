Emmure Premiere New Song “I’ve Scene God”
Emmure‘s new track “I’ve Scene God” premiered online via YouTube and can be heard below. The song is off of the group’s impending record “Hindsight“, out on July 24th via SharpTune Records. The single drops the names of numerous metal related bands and seemingly alludes to various others within the lyrics.
An excerpt from the lyrics runs as follows:
‘Say you stick to your guns
But you stray from the path
Not a killa like attila
When you feel my fucking wrath
Broken teeth get knocked loose
When I get nasty
Murder thy art
When I’m stepping on a track, see
Nails in the coffin
Ice in my vein
Pass me the crown
So fit for a king
See, you can be next
Yeah, you can be the one
But you’ll never be me
So you’ll never be God”‘
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Avatar Premiere New Single “God Of Sick Dreams”
- Next Article:
Power Trip Premiere New Live Album
0 Comments on "Emmure Premiere New Single “I’ve Scene God”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.