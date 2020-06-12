Emmure Premiere New Song “I’ve Scene God”

Emmure‘s new track “I’ve Scene God” premiered online via YouTube and can be heard below. The song is off of the group’s impending record “Hindsight“, out on July 24th via SharpTune Records. The single drops the names of numerous metal related bands and seemingly alludes to various others within the lyrics.

An excerpt from the lyrics runs as follows:

‘Say you stick to your guns

But you stray from the path

Not a killa like attila

When you feel my fucking wrath

Broken teeth get knocked loose

When I get nasty

Murder thy art

When I’m stepping on a track, see

Nails in the coffin

Ice in my vein

Pass me the crown

So fit for a king

See, you can be next

Yeah, you can be the one

But you’ll never be me

So you’ll never be God”‘