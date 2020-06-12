Avatar Premiere New Single & Clip “God Of Sick Dreams”
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Avatar premiere a new track named “God Of Sick Dreams“. It’s the second song to arrive from their impending new studio full-length, “Hunter Gatherer“ out in stores on August 07th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
"Hellfest From Home" To Occur June 18-21
- Next Article:
Emmure Premiere New Single “I’ve Scene God”
0 Comments on "Avatar Premiere New Single “God Of Sick Dreams”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.