Hellfest Goes Virtual With "Hellfest From Home" On June 18-21

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

"Hellfest From Home" will take place online from June 18 to 21 and will include tons of live sets from previous Hellfests.

Thursday June 18 - 8 p.m .: Live concert from Hellfest Productions with 3 groups 100% from Nantes: Ultra Vomit, Watch Men Fall and Stinky

Thursday June 18 - 10 p.m .: Original documentary: "Hellfest: 15 years of noise and fury"

Friday 19 to Sunday 21 - from 12 noon to 2 am: Broadcast of 45 concerts from previous editions of the festival (with among others Faith No More, Prophets Of Rage, Body Count, In Flames, Bullet for My Valentine, Devin Townsend… )

All of this can be seen via this link here.