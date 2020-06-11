Hellfest Goes Virtual With "Hellfest From Home" On June 18-21
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
"Hellfest From Home" will take place online from June 18 to 21 and will include tons of live sets from previous Hellfests.
Thursday June 18 - 8 p.m .: Live concert from Hellfest Productions with 3 groups 100% from Nantes: Ultra Vomit, Watch Men Fall and Stinky
Thursday June 18 - 10 p.m .: Original documentary: "Hellfest: 15 years of noise and fury"
Friday 19 to Sunday 21 - from 12 noon to 2 am: Broadcast of 45 concerts from previous editions of the festival (with among others Faith No More, Prophets Of Rage, Body Count, In Flames, Bullet for My Valentine, Devin Townsend… )
All of this can be seen via this link here.
