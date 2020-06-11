"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Hellfest Goes Virtual With "Hellfest From Home" On June 18-21

posted Jun 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Sepultura

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

"Hellfest From Home" will take place online from June 18 to 21 and will include tons of live sets from previous Hellfests.

Thursday June 18 - 8 p.m .: Live concert from Hellfest Productions with 3 groups 100% from Nantes: Ultra Vomit, Watch Men Fall and Stinky

Thursday June 18 - 10 p.m .: Original documentary: "Hellfest: 15 years of noise and fury"

Friday 19 to Sunday 21 - from 12 noon to 2 am: Broadcast of 45 concerts from previous editions of the festival (with among others Faith No More, Prophets Of Rage, Body Count, In Flames, Bullet for My Valentine, Devin Townsend… )

All of this can be seen via this link here.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "'Hellfest From Home' To Occur June 18-21"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 