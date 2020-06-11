The Third Kind (All Out War, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Video "Man vs Earth"
The Third Kind (All Out War, etc.) premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Man vs Earth", which will be out on June 26 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Man vs Earth" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Third Kind (All Out War, Etc.) Premiere Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.