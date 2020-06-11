Meridian Dawn Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Iconic" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Fever Syndrome"
Meridian Dawn premiere a new song and lyric video titled "Iconic", taken from their impending debut album "The Fever Syndrome". The record will be released by Seeing Red Records on July 10th.
Check out now "Iconic" below.
