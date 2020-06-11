Tales of the Tomb Premiere Bass Playthrough Video For "Sinful Messiah"
Edmonton-based death metal band Tales of the Tomb premiere a bass playthrough video for "Sinful Messiah", taken from their EP "Volume Two: Mendacium".
Check out now "Sinful Messiah" below.
