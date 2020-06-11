Second Arrows (Deadguy, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Thornes"

Second Arrows (Deadguy, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Thornes", taken from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will see a June 26th release on Hellminded Records.

Check out now "Thornes" below.

Says singer Crispy of this new track:

“Although the opening line ‘it’s all for you’ is actually borrowed from the first in the series, lyrically, this is a song that stems from a fascination with ‘Damien: Omen II‘ – a ridiculously relevant movie for our current times and very worthy of a (re)watch. The title ‘Thornes‘ is an allusion to the family name Thorn, though we’ve adopted the extra ‘e’ in the spirit of the 80s metal band Damien Thorne.”

Adds guitarist Chris Byrnes:

“Unlike a few of the songs on the LP which came together pretty quickly, this one was a bit more of a trial and error process. The five members of this band come from a lot of different places musically which when writing collaboratively can be both a blessing and a curse. The goal is always to land on something that conveys that breadth of sound and experience, but in a way that still sounds like a complete song. I think we got it right on this one.”