Mantar Posts New Video For Cover Of Sonic Youth's, "100%" Online

German metal duo Mantar has uploaded a new music video for their cover of the Sonic Youth song, "100%." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming covers EP, "Grungetown Hooligans II," which will be released on June 26th through their own label, MantaRecordings. The song is the second from the record to receive the music video treatment, following the duo's rendition of Mazzy Star's, "Ghost Highway."

The tracklisting reads as follows:

1. The Bomb (L7)

2. Puss (The Jesus Lizard)

3. 100% (Sonic Youth)

4. Ghost Highway (Mazzy Star)

5. Can I Run (L7)

6. Bruise Violet (Babes In Toyland)

7. Who You Drivin' Now (Mudhoney)

8. Knot (7 Year Bitch)