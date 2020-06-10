Lumenwood (The Ritual Aura, Proliferation, Wardaemonic, Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Eldritch Rites"

Perth, Australia based and Lovecraftian & Soulsborne-themed technical death metal outfit Lumenwood (The Ritual Aura, Proliferation, Wardaemonic, etc.) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Eldritch Rites", which will be out in stores June 12, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Eldritch Rites" in its entirety below.