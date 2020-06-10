Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin Premiere New Song "The Bastard Wind" From Upcoming New Album "Stygian Bough Volume I"
Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin premiere a new song titled "The Bastard Wind", taken from their forthgcoming new collaboration named "Stygian Bough Volume I". The album will be out in stores June 26, 2020 via Profound Lore Records.
Check out now "The Bastard Wind" below.
