Dispyt Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New 7'' Split w/ Bob Malmström
Finnish black ‘n’ crust band Dispyt premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's contribution to their upcoming new 7'' split release with Bob Malmström , which will be out in stores this July.
Check out now “Min Sanna Vän“ and “Svept i Vita Lakan“ below.
Below you can also hear one of the two songs Bob Malmström contribute to the 4-song split:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
BPMD (Overkill, Etc.) Premiere Cover Of Grand Funk
- Next Article:
Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Dispyt Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.