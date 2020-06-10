Dispyt Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New 7'' Split w/ Bob Malmström

Finnish black ‘n’ crust band Dispyt premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's contribution to their upcoming new 7'' split release with Bob Malmström , which will be out in stores this July.

Check out now “Min Sanna Vän“ and “Svept i Vita Lakan“ below.

<a href="http://dispyt.bandcamp.com/album/bob-malmstr-m-dispyt-split">Bob Malmström / Dispyt - Split by DISPYT</a>

Below you can also hear one of the two songs Bob Malmström contribute to the 4-song split: