BPMD (Overkill, Etc.) Premiere Cover Of Grand Funk Railroad’s “We’re An American Band”

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

BPMD (Overkill, Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head, ex-Dream Theater etc.) premiere a cover of Grand Funk Railroad‘s “We’re An American Band” as their third single from the supergroup's upcoming debut release, “American Made“, that has been scheduled for a release this Friday, June 12th.

Tells bassist Mark Menghi:

“The goal of ‘American Made‘ was, and is, to pay tribute to some of the great music of the ’70s, in particular, American music from the 70’s. We love music from all over the world; England, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Australia, etc… but at the end of the day, we are an American band, so it made sense to pay tribute to one of the greatest American bands of the ’70s by covering one of the greatest songs of that decade by the mighty Grand Funk…

Being that this song was originally written about being on tour, we’ve been reminiscing about days on the road and how much we miss our fans! Touring is the lifeblood of most bands – we can’t wait to perform some shows and play these BPMD tunes, and see music flourish in a live setting once again.”

Adds singer Bobby Blitz:

“‘American Band, in my opinion was the icing on the cake for this project. The idea of American Made, the 70’s called for it. The song was iconic then and truly stood the test of time. The call and answer between my vox and Phil‘s guitar on the outro make the track that much more special.”