Zombi Premiere New Song & Music Video “Earthscraper”
Zombi premiere a new official music video for their new single “Earthscraper” off of their impending album “2020“, out on July 17th via Relapse Records.
Comments drummer A.E. Paterra:
“A heavy song, and an even heavier video by director Tony Balko. We’ve been excited to share this – it’s heavy in a new way for us and we hope you enjoy it.”
