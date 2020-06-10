Zombi Premiere New Song & Music Video “Earthscraper”

Band Photo: Zombi (?)

Zombi premiere a new official music video for their new single “Earthscraper” off of their impending album “2020“, out on July 17th via Relapse Records.

Comments drummer A.E. Paterra:

“A heavy song, and an even heavier video by director Tony Balko. We’ve been excited to share this – it’s heavy in a new way for us and we hope you enjoy it.”