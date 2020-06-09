Diabolic Oath Premiere New Track "Apocryphal Manifestations" From Upcoming New Album "Profane Death Exodus"

Diabolic Oath premiere a new single titled "Apocryphal Manifestations", taken from their impending debut album "Profane Death Exodus". Sentient Ruin Laboratories will release the record on June 26th.

Check out now "Apocryphal Manifestations" below.