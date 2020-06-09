Sepulchral Curse Premiere New Song "Church of Loss" From Upcoming New Album "Only Ashes Remain"
Finnish death metal band Sepulchral Curse premiere a new song entitled "Church of Loss", taken from their upcoming debut full-length album, "Only Ashes Remain", which will be out in stores July 31 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Church of Loss" below.
