Year Of The Knife Premiere New Single "Virtual Narcotic" From Upcoming New Album "Internal Incarceration"

Year Of The Knife announce August 07th as the release date for their new effort “Internal Incarceration” out via Pure Noise Records. A new official music video for a first track off of it titled “Virtual Narcotic” can be streamed via YouTube below.

Tells bassist Madison Watkins:

“Almost every straight edge person I know has been touched by loss. Those experiences can make you feel alone, but they’re something a lot of people within hardcore have gone through and can relate to.

People that gravitate towards this music often have this darkness in their lives, but hardcore can be a beacon where they can find community and relief. It can be a really incredible outlet for getting that negativity out and finding people who understand you.”