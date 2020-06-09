Inter Arma Premiere Their Cover Of Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs”

Inter Arma premiere their cover of Nine Inch Nails‘s 1994 track “March Of The Pigs” streaming for you below. The single is featured on Inter Arma‘s impending new covers album, “Garbers Days Revisited“, which will be out on July 10th via Relapse Records.

Comment the band:

“Hi. We released our cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘March of the Pigs‘ this past Tuesday, but felt it would have been inappropriate to latch onto the outrage we’re all experiencing to promote a cover album, even if by happenstance.

If you want to hear it, it’s out there. In the meantime, we suggest that you continue to fight against police brutality and institutionalized racism however you can. It’s working.

If you’ve got the means, please consider giving a few or a lot of dollars to the Richmond Community Bail Fund and/or BEAM (Black Emotional And Mental Health). Links below. Black Lives Matter.

Thanks.

https://www.beam.community/donation

https://rvabailfund.org/donate“