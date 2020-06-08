Corpus Christii & Darkmoon Warrior Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split Release "Through centuries of black blood"
Corpus Christii and Darkmoon Warrior premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new split "Through centuries of black blood", which was released by Heidens Hart Records on June 3rd (7'' vinyl and digitally).
Check out now "Through centuries of black blood" in its entirety below.
