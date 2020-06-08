Nug Premiere New Song "Beast / Звір" From Upcoming New Album "Alter Ego"
Ukraine-based post-metal / progressive metal band Nug premiere a new song titled "Beast / Звір", taken from their upcoming debut album "Alter Ego", set for release on August 14th by Willowtip Records.
Check out now "Beast / Звір" below.
