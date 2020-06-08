Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Music Video “A Little Bit Off”
Five Finger Death Punch premiere a new music video for their new track “A Little Bit Off“. The group filmed the clip around their hometown of Las Vegas prior to the lockdown being partially lifted in the city.
Says guitarist Zoltan Bathory of it:
“Our new record ‘F8‘ came out right at the exact moment Covid 19 smashed into western society and (naturally) all attention was diverted to the pandemic. It placed us in a difficult situation, where on one hand this is probably the best album we have ever made, on the other it felt insensitive to promote a record on full tilt boogie while people were dying all across the world, businesses closed down, and the economy went face down in a ditch.
Since it affects all public events, and tours are cancelled for who knows how long, artists also became victims of the fallout. So we decided to make this video a snapshot of the unprecedented times and underline it with some humor to at least lighten the overall gloomy vibes.
However, here we are today ready to release it … but thinking once again … is it insensitive to debut the video now that the world is on fire…I guess this will turn out to be the anthem for 2020… We are all “a little bit off today”.”
