Ghost Chant Premiere New Single & Music Video "Like Hell"

Hudson Valley, Ny based melodic hardcore/metalcore outfit Ghost Chant premiere a music video for "Like Hell", the first single off of their forthcoming new EP "Left to Drown", which will be available on June 26th.

The band commented:

"Our newest EP, 'Left to Drown', embodies the spirit of the melodic hardcore from our youth, mixed with our own brand of unrelenting energy. These 6 songs encapsulate the tenacity of Ghost Chant and hope to revitalize the melodic hardcore scene."

Vocalist Dan Sheehan added:

"Our new EP invokes the realities of some lives. Drawing from influences of the lives of those around us, Ghost Chant tells tales of heartache, drug addiction. love, and depression at a furious pace. Left to Drown draws upon influences from the glory days of melodic hardcore, mixed into modern punk. This is our most dominant release to date."