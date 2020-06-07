Oceans Of Slumber Premiere New Single & Official Music Video “A Return To The Earth Below”

Oceans Of Slumber will have their new self-titled album out on September 04th through Century Media. You can stream a first single from the outing, “A Return To The Earth Below“, via the below new official music video.





Comments the band’s frontwoman Cammie Gilbert:

“Within ourselves, just as within our societies, there are cycles that need to be broken. Cycles that hold us down, that tear us apart, that give us anguish. Sometimes without warning these cracks surface and they trigger a cascade of emotional vulnerabilities, emotional turmoil, even hopelessness.

But at some point we must stop running. Stop running from the pain, stop running from the truth, stop running from ourselves. In the light of this self reflection is where we will find peace, both inwardly and outwardly.

‘A Return To The Earth Below‘ is about that journey. It is about the collision of the heart and mind in struggling to find that internal resolution. We feel that the timing of this single couldn’t be more appropriate, as we have all found ourselves at the crossroads of change.”