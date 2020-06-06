Svederna Premiere New Song "Tempelhärd" From Upcoming New Album "Härd"
Swedish black metal band Svederna premiere a new song entitled "Tempelhärd", taken from their upcoming new album "Härd", which coming out on August 28th via Carnal Records.
Check out now "Tempelhärd" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Above Aurora Debut Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Svederna Premiere New Song 'Tempelhärd'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.