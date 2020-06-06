Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video “The Heresy”
A new music video for Mushroomhead‘s latest single, “The Heresy“ has premiered online streaming for you below. That track appears on the band’s impending new outing “A Wonderful Life“, which will drop June 19th via Napalm Records.
