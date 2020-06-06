Pyrrhon Premiere New Single “Rat King Lifecycle”

Pyrrhon‘s new single “Rat King Lifecycle” has premiered online via YouTube, streaming for you below. The band’s new release “Abscess Time” is due out on June 26th via Willowtip Records.

Says Pyrrhon‘s frontman Doug Moore of the track:

“A lot of Pyrrhon‘s music is devoted to the struggle to see what is in front of one’s nose – it is often hard work to recognize the horrors of everyday life in modern America for what they are. That is not so right now; the horror is staring us in the face. Instead, it is time to insist that a better world is possible.

A new way of life is struggling to be born right now in this country. The police hide their identities and cower behind shields and armor because they’re scared of losing their grip, and they should be. ‘Rat King Lifecycle‘ is about posturing, coddled bullies like them getting what’s coming to them – an awful, gasping death, like they’ve inflicted on so many others.”