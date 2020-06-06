Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Silo”
Tallah announce that their debut full-length “Matriphagy” is scheduled for an October 02nd release date by Earache Records. Below you can stream their latest single off of it called “The Silo“.
Explains singer Justin Bonit:
“‘Matriphagy‘ is a concept album about how an overprotective mother pushes her son to the edge of insanity through psychological and physical abuse. Having spent two decades trapped inside a glorified prison, and after some failed rescue/escape attempts, the son, in a state of heavy delirium, does the unforgivable to free himself from his mother’s wicked hold.”
Says Max Portnoy (son of drummer Mike Portnoy [The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater]) of this latest single:
“‘The Silo‘ is the lightest track on the album, and the first time we’ve experimented with using more dynamics in our music. This song is a good example of showcasing what else we can do with our sound aside from the raw heaviness displayed in all our other tracks.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
TheNightTimeProject Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Pyrrhon Premiere New Track “Rat King Lifecycle”
0 Comments on "Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.