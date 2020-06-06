Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Silo”

Tallah announce that their debut full-length “Matriphagy” is scheduled for an October 02nd release date by Earache Records. Below you can stream their latest single off of it called “The Silo“.



Explains singer Justin Bonit:

“‘Matriphagy‘ is a concept album about how an overprotective mother pushes her son to the edge of insanity through psychological and physical abuse. Having spent two decades trapped inside a glorified prison, and after some failed rescue/escape attempts, the son, in a state of heavy delirium, does the unforgivable to free himself from his mother’s wicked hold.”

Says Max Portnoy (son of drummer Mike Portnoy [The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater]) of this latest single:

“‘The Silo‘ is the lightest track on the album, and the first time we’ve experimented with using more dynamics in our music. This song is a good example of showcasing what else we can do with our sound aside from the raw heaviness displayed in all our other tracks.”