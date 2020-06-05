TheNightTimeProject (Katatonia, October Tide Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For "Embers"

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

TheNightTimeProject (Katatonia, October Tide etc.) premiere a new song titled "Embers", taken from their latest album "Pale Season", which was released last year via Debemur Morti Productions.

Check out now "Embers" below.



