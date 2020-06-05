Of Wolves Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mens Rea (Izaguf)" From Upcoming New Album "Balance"

Based in Chicago, sludge/metal/hardcore trio Of Wolves premiere a new song and music video entitled "Mens Rea (Izaguf)", taken from their upcoming new album "Balance", which will be out in stores July 4 via Trepanation Recordings.

Check out now "Mens Rea (Izaguf)" below.



