Ljosazabojstwa Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Gloryja Smierci"
Ljosazabojstwa premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Gloryja Smierci", which will be released by Godz Ov War Productions on June 8th.
Check out now "Gloryja Smierci" in its entirety below.
