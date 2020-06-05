Abysmal Dawn Premiere Cover Of Candlemass’ “Bewitched”

Abysmal Dawn premiere a cover of Candlemass‘s “Bewitched” which you can give a spin below. The band‘s latest outing “Phylogenesis” saw its release this past April.

Tells Abysmal Dawn‘s vocalist/guitarist Charlies Elliot of the track:

“We had some extra time in the studio, and we wanted to do something people weren’t expecting at all. No one expects me to do a lot of clean vocals or expects us to be influenced by a doom metal band with operatic vocals, but we definitely are. I think people were surprised, but we played it for a couple of people and they liked it, so we decided to go for it.”