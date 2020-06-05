Black Crown Initiate Premiere New Single “Sun Of War”
Black Crown Initiate premiere another new track from their impending new full-length, “Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape“. “Sun Of War” is the latest single to arrive from that outing prior to its August 07th release through Century Media, streaming for you below:
