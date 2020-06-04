Firespawn Posts New Lyric Video "Heathen Blood" Online

Swedish death metal supergroup Firespawn, featuring LG Petrov and Victor Brandt of Entombed A.D., Unleashed guitarist Fredrik Folkare, former Necrophobic bassist Alex Friberg and ex Dark Funeral drummer Matte Modin, has uploaded a new lyric video for the song, "Heathen Blood." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's third album, "Abominate," which was released on June 7th last year through Century Media Records.