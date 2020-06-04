Interview
Guitarist Jonas Stålhammar Talks New Bombs Of Hades EP And Next At The Gates Album
Sweden has given the world so much when it comes to rock music. From Blue Swede's classic sing along, "Hooked On A Feeling" to a legendary punk movement to a style of death metal all of its own, the Scandinavian nation has been very generous to headbangers. One band which has been steadily combining two of those three styles for eighteen years now is Bombs Of Hades, who hail from Västerås. This past April, the band unleashed a new EP, "Phantom Bell," their first release in four years and now frontman Jonas Stålhammar reveals that a new full length album is set to be recorded this September.
In addition to his work with Bombs Of Hades, Stålhammar is a recent addition to the At The Gates lineup and had some surprising revelations regarding the direction of the new album and when they expect to record it, as well as the progress of the sophomore album from The Lurking Fear, which features such other Swedish luminaries as Tomas Lindberg and Adrian Erlandsson. You can listen to the interview in full below.
