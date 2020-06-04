Watch TDEP & Thoughtcrimes Members Join Forces For "Digital Ink"
Watch Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan / Suicidal Tendencies), Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan / End) and Brian Sullivan (Thoughtcrimes) join forces for "Digital Ink", streaming via YouTube for you below:
